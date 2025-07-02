Army honours Kargil martyr Santhosh Kumar at his house in Kochi

KOCHI: Celebrating the 26th anniversary of Kargil victory, a batch of serving army personnel deployed at Kargil, visited Priya K G, the wife of lance naik Santhosh Kumar P K, at her residence at Vazhakulam near Muvattupuzha on Tuesday. The function was held as part of the Ghar Ghar Shaurya Samman Mahotsav organised to honour Kargil Martyrs.

The team, led by Naib Subedar Kingslin, garlanded the picture of Santhosh and paid floral tributes to his picture.

A memento and citation were handed over to the wife, his mother Lakshmi Amma and son Arjun. Regiment Havildar Major Rajeesh K K, ex-servicemen and NCC cadets were present on the occasion.

“He had nursed the dream of serving the Indian Army from his childhood. Santhosh joined the Indian Army on October 1, 1984, and served the nation for 14 years and 279 days. He had participated in four major army operations, including Operation Pawan, Operation Rakshak and Operation Vijay. We got married in 1993. He was honoured with the Sena Medal posthumously,” said Priya.

Santhosh made the sacrifice on July 6, 1999, while serving at Batalik sector in Kargil, while participating in Operation Vijay to reclaim Indian territory occupied by Pakistan Army.

Honouring his martyrdom, the residents of Vettimattam have built a memorial and the Thodupuzha municipality has named a park after him.