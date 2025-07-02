Man dies after keyhole surgery, brother alleges medical negligence in Kochi

KOCHI: The death of a patient following a keyhole surgery for back pain led to his brother raising allegations of medical negligence against the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju N T, 54, a resident of Kadungamangalam in Ernakulam district, who ran a small catering unit at home.

Based on the complaint, Edathala police have registered a case of unnatural death under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and launched an investigation into the alleged medical lapse.

“My brother died because of the hospital’s negligence after undergoing multiple surgeries,” Binu Thomas, the younger brother of the deceased, told TNIE.

He said Biju first experienced back pain around ten days ago and consulted a doctor at the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam. A CT scan revealed a nerve compression between spinal discs. He then approached the Rajagiri Hospital for expert treatment and was admitted on June 25 under the care of a neurosurgeon, who advised surgery, and the procedure was performed on June 27, Binu said.

“Later that night, after being shifted to the room, he suffered severe stomach pain, and his abdomen appeared swollen. A gastroenterologist diagnosed it as a gas issue and prescribed medication. But his condition worsened, blood pressure dropped, and he was rushed to the ICU,” Binu said.

A scan later revealed internal bleeding, leading to a second surgery to remove blood from the abdomen, he said. Binu also alleged that Biju never regained consciousness after that, pointing to alleged negligence by the hospital staff.