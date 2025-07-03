Rs 306-crore nod for Kochi's Chellanam seawall phase II

KOCHI: The second phase of the tetrapod seawall project at Chellanam, costing Rs 306 crore, has received approval at a ministerial-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram. As previously planned, the remaining 3.6-km stretch of the seawall will now be constructed.
The project will be implemented with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the revised administrative sanction for the project will be issued this week itself.
Approval for the second phase was granted with special consideration to ensure coastal protection in the remaining vulnerable stretches of the Chellanam coast where the tetrapod structure has not yet been constructed. The first phase of the tetrapod seawall, extending 7.3 km, was completed in 2023 at a cost of Rs 347 crore. It was the first decision taken by the state cabinet after the current government assumed office.
The original plan proposed constructing 10km of tetrapod seawall along with rubble barriers in two sections. However, based on revised construction costs and recommendations from an IIT report, the first phase was completed over a 7.3km stretch. The second phase will complete the remaining distance as per the initial plan, and prompt follow-up action will be taken. A detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 306 crore has already been prepared, so only a revised administrative sanction is needed. KIIFB’s financial approval is also expected soon.
Chellanam is one of the ten hotspots identified by the Irrigation Department as being most vulnerable to severe sea erosion. At current construction rates, the state government is spending an average of Rs 100 crore for every kilometre of coastal protection, said Rajeeve. He also criticised the Union government’s reluctance to spend even a single paisa on coastal protection, stressing the state’s firm commitment to safeguarding affected regions.
He said that it was the LDF government that brought long-awaited relief to Chellanam, which had been suffering from sea erosion threats for years. Rajeeve expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine for facilitating the approval of the second phase.