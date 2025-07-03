Rs 306-crore nod for Kochi's Chellanam seawall phase II

KOCHI: The second phase of the tetrapod seawall project at Chellanam, costing Rs 306 crore, has received approval at a ministerial-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram. As previously planned, the remaining 3.6-km stretch of the seawall will now be constructed.

The project will be implemented with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the revised administrative sanction for the project will be issued this week itself.

Approval for the second phase was granted with special consideration to ensure coastal protection in the remaining vulnerable stretches of the Chellanam coast where the tetrapod structure has not yet been constructed. The first phase of the tetrapod seawall, extending 7.3 km, was completed in 2023 at a cost of Rs 347 crore. It was the first decision taken by the state cabinet after the current government assumed office.