A new kind of charger with a twist

Business ideas often stem from problems people face daily. This was reinforced when a youth turned the perennial issue of charging a mobile phone into a business opportunity. Jerin Jose founded E-Quark Molecule Innovations Pvt Ltd in 2021 to solve a challenge faced by mobile phone users when it comes to charging their phones while travelling on board trains, buses, and cars.

“The trains, buses, bus stations and railway stations do have charging facilities. However, they often lack a provision to place the phone. You have to balance the phone on the charger block or hold it in your hand,” Jerin explains the issue. His efforts to find a solution to the problem led to the first product of the startup — ‘Hold and Charge’, a mobile holder with a built-in charger.

The Hold and Charge unit comes equipped with a smart chip and has advanced features like auto-adaptation and high-end voltage surge protection. The charger provides an eight-layer protection system. Jerin says the company is driven by the mission to uplift human lifestyles through genuine hardware advancements.

The product has become market-ready and will be available from June end, he says.