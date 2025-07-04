CIAL invites consultancy to carry out study to set up IT/ITeS park

KOCHI: Even as Kochi caught the attention of global IT players, the lack of space in its IT park has become an issue. However, the problem of space can be solved to some extent if the plans of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Nedumbassery pan out. Recently, CIAL had floated a tender inviting proposals from qualified and experienced consultants to carry out a feasibility study and prepare a conceptual master plan for a 20-acre IT/ITES park on its property at Nedumbassery.

An official with CIAL said the plans are at the concept level. “A proposal regarding the IT park can be arrived at only after the consultancy submits its feasibility report. That might take some time. The very first step is zeroing in on the consultancy firm,” he said. As to whether the project would be carried out in the PPP model, he said, “That too, including the revenue models, will be arrived at only after the consultancy submits the feasibility report.”

It is also unlikely that the Infopark will have any role to play in the project. “The IT park will be CIAL’s own to run and manage. However, if any entity is interested in investing and implementing the project, CIAL would look into leasing the land. However, that is CIAL’s prerogative. But since the matters are at their very initial stage, nothing can be said with finality,” said the official. The space earmarked for the project is the land opposite to the CIAL convention centre.

V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of the IBS Group, said, “If the project turns into a reality, it will have a lot of pluses. Being right at the airport, global companies will show an interest in acquiring space, provided the infrastructure is of international standards. The proximity to the airport will nullify the hassles involved in navigating traffic. The project will come as a boon for not only the city but the state.” He adds that the state needs to develop more IT infrastructure to cater to the needs of the companies that want to set up offices.

