Rs 50-crore project aims to turn Kochi into premier aircraft maintenance hub

KOCHI: The Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (CIASL) has unveiled an ambitious `50 crore project aimed at transforming Kochi into a major aircraft maintenance hub on the Indian civil aviation map.
CIASL chairman S Suhas on Friday inaugurated the stone-laying ceremony for its third maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar-cum-covered parking facility at the Kochi airport. The new hangar, spread across 53,800 sq ft, is scheduled for completion in eight months. Positioned beside the upcoming CIASL Business Park, the hangar is designed to serve narrow-body commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and seaplanes.
“This hangar is part of our mission to establish a complete aviation ecosystem in Kerala. It supports our goal of self-sufficiency in aircraft maintenance, brings foreign exchange earnings, and creates high-skilled jobs for the state,” Suhas said.
Equipped with 7,000 sq ft of dedicated office and workshop space, besides facilities for component repairs and non-destructive testing, it is part of CIASL’s broader vision to develop a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem in Kerala, aligned with the Union government’s MRO policy under the Make in India initiative.
Kerala’s first covered aircraft parking facility
The project, on realisation, will be Kerala’s first-ever covered aircraft parking facility. Spanning an impressive 3.5 lakh sq ft, this enclosed apron area can safely accommodate up to 13 narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. This kind of infrastructure is crucial in protecting high-value aircraft from harsh weather conditions such as monsoon rains, heat, and salt-laden coastal winds, which can contribute to wear and corrosion. Moreover, it offers greater privacy and security for private jets and business aircraft, making Kochi a more attractive base for corporate and charter operations.
Hangar with double capacity
The existing hangars at the Kochi airport can service at a time only one narrow-body aircraft, such as Boeing 737 or Airbus A320. In contrast, the new hangar will be capable of accommodating two narrow-body aircraft simultaneously. This effectively doubles the airport’s maintenance capacity and allows for greater operational efficiency, quicker turnaround times, and improved service.
Strategic runway connectivity
A unique operational advantage of this MRO hangar is its direct runway connectivity, something no other airport in the state currently offers. This seamless integration means aircraft can taxi directly from the runway to the hangars without complex ground coordination. The result is faster, safer, and more cost-efficient aircraft movement, a feature that strengthens Kochi’s appeal as a maintenance hub.