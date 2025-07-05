Rs 50-crore project aims to turn Kochi into premier aircraft maintenance hub

KOCHI: The Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (CIASL) has unveiled an ambitious `50 crore project aimed at transforming Kochi into a major aircraft maintenance hub on the Indian civil aviation map.

CIASL chairman S Suhas on Friday inaugurated the stone-laying ceremony for its third maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar-cum-covered parking facility at the Kochi airport. The new hangar, spread across 53,800 sq ft, is scheduled for completion in eight months. Positioned beside the upcoming CIASL Business Park, the hangar is designed to serve narrow-body commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and seaplanes.

“This hangar is part of our mission to establish a complete aviation ecosystem in Kerala. It supports our goal of self-sufficiency in aircraft maintenance, brings foreign exchange earnings, and creates high-skilled jobs for the state,” Suhas said.

Equipped with 7,000 sq ft of dedicated office and workshop space, besides facilities for component repairs and non-destructive testing, it is part of CIASL’s broader vision to develop a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem in Kerala, aligned with the Union government’s MRO policy under the Make in India initiative.