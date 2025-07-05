When a Kerala officer took on a shady ‘Mumbai officer’

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, there are many out there who still fall prey to ‘virtual arrest’ scams. A recent case from Aluva — where online fraudsters tried to trap a youth by impersonating police officers from Mumbai — serves as a reminder to not panic and seek timely police help.
This case, interestingly, went on an unexpected tangent. On June 27, the Aluva resident started getting persistent calls from an unknown number. Though initially hesitant, he eventually answered.
On the other end, a man claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai informed him that two websites, allegedly involved in illegal activities, had been registered using the youth’s Aadhaar number.
When the youth denied any involvement or knowledge of website creation, the caller’s tone turned threatening — he warned of arrest as the websites were part of a drug trafficking network.
In a bid to convince the youth, the ‘Mumbai officer’ told him that his Aadhaar may have been misused by someone else. He then instructed the youth to verify his Aadhaar and bank details via a video call with members of the ‘cybercrime division’.
The youth rushed to the Aluva cyber police station. “He was visibly panicked,” says an officer at the station. “After he narrated the incident, we explained that it was a known type of cyber fraud.”
During this interaction at the station, the scammer called again. This time, an officer answered the call, pretending to be the victim.
Assuming that he was speaking to the target, the fraudster continued his threats of legal action and a ‘virtual arrest’. When asked for details such as his name, badge number, and police station address, the caller blabbered.
“He even named a police station that doesn’t exist! When pressed about his location, he vaguely replied that he was ‘outside’. He then insisted that the video call be made from a closed room,” the officer says.
Still posing as the victim, the officer agreed to the video call. But when he began asking detailed questions, the scammer grew nervous and abruptly ended the call. Soon the number was switched off.
“We engaged him for nearly an hour. These scam artists often use police jargon — terms like arrest, evidence collection, and legal sections — to rattle the victims. But when countered effectively, they chicken out. A well-informed citizen can easily thwart such scams,” the officer says.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a SIM card procured using a fake ID was used to call the youth, who was later reassured that his credentials had not been misused.
Last year, in a similar case, a police officer from the Thrissur cyber cell was contacted by a scammer. The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media.
“That video and other similar cases being reported by the media have helped raise public awareness about ‘virtual arrest’ scams,” the officer notes.
“Cases involving fraudsters impersonating police officers have declined. However, these scammers keep popping up with new tactics. We now regularly share updates with the public on emerging cyber fraud trends.”
What about tracking the culprits? This, the officer admits, remains a challenge. “One, many victims approach the police only after losing money. Two, these scams are often operated by well-organised groups based in north Indian,” he explains.
“Some networks also function from abroad, particularly from countries like Cambodia and Laos — where they recruit Indian nationals. The fraudsters use SIM cards activated with fake IDs, and each phone number is typically used for a single fraud before being discarded. They frequently change mobile handsets and email IDs to avoid tracking. We, however, have arrested several individuals who aided these fraudsters by allowing their bank accounts to be used for illegal transactions.”
What can citizens do? One, maintain composure and seek police help. Two, keep oneself abreast of the latest cyber scam trends. And three, please pass on the message.