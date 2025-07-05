When a Kerala officer took on a shady ‘Mumbai officer’

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, there are many out there who still fall prey to ‘virtual arrest’ scams. A recent case from Aluva — where online fraudsters tried to trap a youth by impersonating police officers from Mumbai — serves as a reminder to not panic and seek timely police help.

This case, interestingly, went on an unexpected tangent. On June 27, the Aluva resident started getting persistent calls from an unknown number. Though initially hesitant, he eventually answered.





On the other end, a man claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai informed him that two websites, allegedly involved in illegal activities, had been registered using the youth’s Aadhaar number.