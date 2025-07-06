KSRTC to roll out open-top double-decker Kochi tour on July 13

KOCHI: Revellers, get ready to tick off a new, exhilarating item from your Kochi bucket list! The Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch its highly anticipated ‘city tour’ package on an iconic open-top double-decker bus, commencing July 13. The initiative, mirroring a successful model in Thiruvananthapuram, promises a unique perspective of Kochi’s vibrant evening landscape.

“Minister P Rajeeve will flag off the service from the Ernakulam Boat Jetty stand on Sunday. The hurdles like dangling cables and tree branches along the route have been cleared and now we’re ready to roll out the double-decker in Kochi,” a senior BTC official said.

The 80-seater refurbished bus, fitted with musical systems among others, would start the trip at 5pm from Ernakulam Boat Jetty stand. It would have a halt at Marine Drive, before proceeding to the Vypeen side through the Goshree bridges.

The bus would proceed till the Vypeen Kalamukku Junction before returning to High Court. It would then take a left turn and further proceed to Thoppumpady side through MG Road.

“The double decker bus will proceed via Thevara, Venduruthy bridge, Naval Base and will turn left just before the Thoppumpady BoT bridge. There, the visitors could enjoy a new park and walkway along the river coast. The bus will then return to the jetty stand by 8 to 8.30pm,” the official added.

The open-top bus, brought to Kochi from Thalassery, underwent refurbishment work, including the seating and interior upgrades, to enhance its appeal.

Despite being ready for nearly eight months, its launch was delayed after dangling cables and tree branches along the route posed a hurdle. These obstacles have now been successfully cleared with the cooperation of the Kochi corporation and the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd.