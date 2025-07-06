Monsoon tourism gets a boost as KSINC launches backwater cruise

KOCHI: In a major boost to monsoon tourism, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has rolled out exciting new daily backwater cruise packages to the scenic destination of Pizhala, one of the 14 islands of the Kadamakkudy archipelago.

The initiative builds on KSINC’s existing popular trips to Palaikari (Vaikom) and Kadamakkudy islands, promising travellers an immersive experience of Kochi’s charming backwaters.

The highlight of the initiative is a 100-seater boat ride that glides through the rain-washed backwaters. Pizhala offers picturesque views of backwaters, paddy fields, and lush greenery. The island is also home to private farms where visitors can experience organic farming, enjoy canoe rides, and explore the serene paddy fields and coconut groves.

“The all-inclusive package is priced at Rs 999 per person as part of a special monsoon offer. The luxury vessels Sooryamshu, Michelle and Cleopatra will be deployed for the trips. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, KSINC also offers private bookings for a minimum of 50 guests on the same vessels,” said KSINC commercial manager A Akash.

The daily cruise embarks from the KSINC ferry terminal near the High Court junction, Kochi, charting a course towards a peaceful private farm nestled within Pizhala. On arrival, guests are invited to partake in a range of engaging activities designed to showcase local culture and natural beauty.

“Once ashore, guests can indulge in authentic Kerala cuisine, enjoy exhilarating pedal boating and kayaking, try their hand at fishing, and partake in various leisure activities – all within a safe and comfortable environment,” the official added.

Beyond Pizhala, KSINC continues to operate its popular cruise package to the Matsyafed fish farm, located amidst the tranquil Palaikari backwaters in Vaikom, providing diverse options to visitors.