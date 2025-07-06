Monsoon tourism gets a boost as KSINC launches backwater cruise

KOCHI: In a major boost to monsoon tourism, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has rolled out exciting new daily backwater cruise packages to the scenic destination of Pizhala, one of the 14 islands of the Kadamakkudy archipelago.
The initiative builds on KSINC’s existing popular trips to Palaikari (Vaikom) and Kadamakkudy islands, promising travellers an immersive experience of Kochi’s charming backwaters.
The highlight of the initiative is a 100-seater boat ride that glides through the rain-washed backwaters. Pizhala offers picturesque views of backwaters, paddy fields, and lush greenery. The island is also home to private farms where visitors can experience organic farming, enjoy canoe rides, and explore the serene paddy fields and coconut groves.
“The all-inclusive package is priced at Rs 999 per person as part of a special monsoon offer. The luxury vessels Sooryamshu, Michelle and Cleopatra will be deployed for the trips. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, KSINC also offers private bookings for a minimum of 50 guests on the same vessels,” said KSINC commercial manager A Akash.
The daily cruise embarks from the KSINC ferry terminal near the High Court junction, Kochi, charting a course towards a peaceful private farm nestled within Pizhala. On arrival, guests are invited to partake in a range of engaging activities designed to showcase local culture and natural beauty.
“Once ashore, guests can indulge in authentic Kerala cuisine, enjoy exhilarating pedal boating and kayaking, try their hand at fishing, and partake in various leisure activities – all within a safe and comfortable environment,” the official added.
Beyond Pizhala, KSINC continues to operate its popular cruise package to the Matsyafed fish farm, located amidst the tranquil Palaikari backwaters in Vaikom, providing diverse options to visitors.
Each journey spans approximately five to six hours, offering a rich blend of scenic travel, intimate encounter with local culture, and an appreciation of the natural splendour of the region.
The daily cruises are scheduled to depart around 10am. Guests will be served tea and snacks as the journey begins, with a delectable lunch provided at their chosen destination, typically between 12.30 and 1 pm. While the standard offering includes a traditional fish curry-meal, additional dishes are available upon demand for an extra charge.
After spending approximately two-and-a-half hours, enjoying the destination and engaging in water activities like kayaking and pedal boating, the vessels commence their return journey. Tea and snacks will again be served as the cruise concludes at the KSINC ferry terminal in the evening.
Bookings and detailed information are available on the KSINC booking portal: mycruise.kerala.gov.in. For details, contact on 9846211143.
Chance to explore nature & culture
The initiative builds on KSINC’s existing popular trips to Palaikari (Vaikom) and Kadamakkudy islands
The all-inclusive package is priced at H999 per person as part of a special monsoon offer
Each journey spans approximately five to six hours, offering a rich blend of scenic travel and intimate encounter with local culture