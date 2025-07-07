Brothers arrested in Kochi for assaulting two in salon over 'stare'

KOCHI: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting two persons at a salon in Karukappilly, reportedly after questioning them for staring. The accused are Muhammed Bilal, 22, and Muhammed Binyamin, 20, residents of Mamangalam, Palarivattom.

Following the victims’ complaint, the Elamakkara police registered a case under multiple sections, including attempt to commit culpable homicide, causing hurt using dangerous weapons, and obscenity. A third suspect remains absconding.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the victims, residents of Punalur in Kollam, visited the salon for grooming.

While seated inside, the victims glanced outside through the glass frontage. The accused, who were passing by on motorbikes, allegedly misinterpreted the look as a provocation.

They entered the salon, and attacked them, questioning their stare, said a police personnel with the Kochi city police.

“As per the complaint, one of the accused kicked a victim in the face, causing him to fall, and then repeatedly punched him. The attack continued in a coordinated manner by all three accused. Moreover, during the attack, one of the accused reportedly damaged the shop’s CCTV system in an attempt to destroy potential evidence,” said the official.