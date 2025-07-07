Mahindra’s Kadamakkudy tweet puts serene hamlet in national spotlight

KOCHI: Prominent industrialist Anand Mahindra has shone the national spotlight on Kochi’s tranquil Kadamakkudy islands, openly declaring it a must-visit destination that is on his personal “bucket list”.

His recent tweet, widely shared, is expected to give a significant boost to the region’s burgeoning responsible-tourism initiatives. Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared his admiration for the picturesque locale, tweeting, “Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away… #SundayWanderer.