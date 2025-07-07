Mahindra’s Kadamakkudy tweet puts serene hamlet in national spotlight

KOCHI: Prominent industrialist Anand Mahindra has shone the national spotlight on Kochi’s tranquil Kadamakkudy islands, openly declaring it a must-visit destination that is on his personal “bucket list”.
His recent tweet, widely shared, is expected to give a significant boost to the region’s burgeoning responsible-tourism initiatives. Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared his admiration for the picturesque locale, tweeting, “Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away… #SundayWanderer.
Responding to Mahindra’s praise, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas was quick to extend an official invitation, also via X, stating, “Always welcome to the land of incredible destinations and experiences Anand Ji @anandmahindra.. It will be a privilege for #KeralaTourism to host you at #Kadamakkudy. Mahindra’s tweet put X, formerly Twitter, literally on fire with it being widely shared and many praising the hamlet in their replies.