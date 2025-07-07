Six Kerala agricultural startups set for national honour

KOCHI: Six agricultural startups developed under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) at the Kerala Agriculture University will be honoured in New Delhi on Monday. These startups were developed at the varsity’s RAFTAAR Agri-Business Incubator.

The programme, to be chaired by the RKVY Advisor, is aimed at honouring outstanding incubators and startups nurtured through the RKVY-RAFTAAR initiative. The Kerala team, led by K P Sudheer, mentor to Kerala’s agri-startup ecosystem and head of KAU Agri-Business Incubator, will represent the selected ventures at the national platform.

“This is a proud moment for Kerala and a significant opportunity to present the innovation and impact emerging from our state’s agricultural sector,” Sudheer said. The featured startups are Dr Jackfruit India, Zaphon Repurpose, TMJ Foods India, Eatery Malabarikus, Swojas Farms, and Bio-Arya Vedic Naturals.

Dr Jackfruit India, founded by Manas Madhu, has turned Kerala’s banana chips into globally marketed, flavour-rich snack products through their brand Beyond Snacks, while Zaphon Repurpose, led by Saji Varghese, has developed eco-friendly straws made from coconut leaves under the brand Sunbird Straws. TMJ Foods, led by T J Thankachan, produces a vitamin D2-rich health drink from mushrooms.