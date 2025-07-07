Skywalk hopes soar as KMRL holds talks with stakeholders

KOCHI: A long-pending demand for skywalks connecting railway stations with nearby Metro stations in Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North, and Tripunithura is gaining fresh momentum. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) confirmed it is in discussions with various stakeholders to implement the vital pedestrian bridges, which promise seamless movement for thousands of commuters.
“The project is mutually beneficial for both the railways and the Kochi Metro. We are in discussion with various stakeholders on ways to implement the project,” a senior KMRL official stated, marking the agency’s first direct comments on the project’s execution.
Previously, Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal had affirmed railways’ support, expressing readiness to grant exemptions to KMRL for use of its land.
However, the railways put the onus on the latter to source the funds and construct the structures. The project, if realised, will benefit hundreds of commuters to easily access the metro stations at these three stations, especially the elderly and those passengers carrying baggage.
“However, there are certain technical issues. The skywalk has not been included in our scheme of projects being implemented. Another time-taking process is the approval from the Railway Safety Commissioner,” the official pointed out.
With the railways not keen to share the project cost, a major hurdle is its funding. The KMRL too is constrained by funds, which has threatened to affect even the Metro Phase II expansion from JLN station to Infopark.
According to industry observers, a main reason is the delay in getting foreign loans. While the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has agreed to extend financial assistance to the tune of Rs 914 crore, the same is yet to get approval from the state and the Central governments. The former is hesitant fearing that it may further affect its borrowing powers if the Centre includes the loan amount as the state government’s debt.
The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which constructed the infrastructure facilities at the eastern side of the South railway station, said the agency is ready to “work in tandem” with other stakeholders — railways and the KMRL, and that all options including sponsorship should be looked into. “Since it benefits hundreds of commuters in assessing another mode of transport, skywalks are a necessity.
The infrastructure should be jointly constructed. The railways should also chip in since it too will be benefitted. In fact the railways provided for the skywalk during the original junction development plan, first formed in 2013-14. I was part of the meetings and the skywalk was then a topic,” said Dr D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based social policy think tank.
“Here comes the role of bodies like UMTA (Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority), which can coordinate different agencies and carry out such projects. However, such a monitoring body is yet to be realised,” he pointed out.
Various passenger and resident associations too have come out, demanding the infrastructure facility at one of the busiest railway stations in South India.
“Sky-walks at Ernakulam South and North railway stations are a long-pending demand and we’ve written to the railway authorities multiple times, but to no avail,” said K J Paul Manvettom, president of All Kerala Railway Users Association.
“We took up the issue with the KMRL authorities, who assured us that the facility will be built at the Tripunithura railway station. A lot of passengers now alight trains at the station and proceed further to the city areas,” said V C Jayendran, convenor, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA).
