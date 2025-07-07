Skywalk hopes soar as KMRL holds talks with stakeholders

KOCHI: A long-pending demand for skywalks connecting railway stations with nearby Metro stations in Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North, and Tripunithura is gaining fresh momentum. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) confirmed it is in discussions with various stakeholders to implement the vital pedestrian bridges, which promise seamless movement for thousands of commuters.

“The project is mutually beneficial for both the railways and the Kochi Metro. We are in discussion with various stakeholders on ways to implement the project,” a senior KMRL official stated, marking the agency’s first direct comments on the project’s execution.

Previously, Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal had affirmed railways’ support, expressing readiness to grant exemptions to KMRL for use of its land.

However, the railways put the onus on the latter to source the funds and construct the structures. The project, if realised, will benefit hundreds of commuters to easily access the metro stations at these three stations, especially the elderly and those passengers carrying baggage.

“However, there are certain technical issues. The skywalk has not been included in our scheme of projects being implemented. Another time-taking process is the approval from the Railway Safety Commissioner,” the official pointed out.

With the railways not keen to share the project cost, a major hurdle is its funding. The KMRL too is constrained by funds, which has threatened to affect even the Metro Phase II expansion from JLN station to Infopark.