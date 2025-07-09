‘Farm to Kitchen’: Kalamassery is scripting a silent agricultural revolution!

KOCHI: At a time when dwindling domestic output has forced Keralites to depend on agricultural produce of questionable quality being shipped in from neighbouring states, Kalamassery is scripting a silent revolution.

The ‘Krishikoppam Kalamassery’ project envisions utilising every inch of barren land for agriculture and helping the farming community right from seed purchase to production and value addition. A key element will be the soon-to-be-launched ‘Farm To Kitchen’ initiative, involving the provision of food products with no pesticides to support the two main stakeholders: Farmers who are promised a fair value for their produce and consumers who are assured quality products.

With the first phase of the project inching closer towards being realised, Kalamassery has seen an additional 1,000 acres brought under rice cultivation and another 1,200 acres utilised for growing vegetables. By the end of July, project planners aim to roll out an innovative supply chain, boasting a cold-storage facility and direct delivery of produce — right from the fields to the homes of customers.

“As part of the Farm to Kitchen project, an air-conditioned vehicle will soon be deployed to collect fresh produce from the fields and deliver the same to flats, villas and housing colonies, etc. To help growers receive additional income, we’re also churning out value-added products with the help of four primary cooperative banks,” said Minister for Industries P Rajeeve, explaining the pet project being implemented in his constituency.

The value-added products will include mushroom powder, sweet-potato powder, arrowroot chips, and jaggery, among others. Seventeen Primary Agricultural Credit (PAC) societies have been entrusted with responsibilities to take the project forward.

“We’ve given certain responsibilities to all 17 societies, and four of them have started processing units. While Manjaly PAC has been entrusted with the value-added processing unit for arrowroot, Kunnukara PAC looks after the facility for banana and tapioca, the Veliyathunadu PAC mushroom, and Alangad PAC jaggery (sugarcane).

To facilitate bulk production, a cold-storage facility is being set up by Neericode PAC. A ‘Crop Maintenance Hospital’ will come up under East Kadungalloor PAC that will be responsible for various activities, including conducting soil tests. Farmers can approach us upon encountering difficulty at any stage of cultivation,” pointed out Vijayan Palliakkal, the project coordinator.