Metro sees rise in ridership amid private bus strike in Kerala

KOCHI: Kochi Metro witnessed increased ridership on Tuesday, when the private bus operators observed a one-day token strike across the state.

As many as 97,351 passengers availed of the urban rail network till 6pm on Tuesday as against 83,943 riders during the same period on Monday.

“The ridership was high throughout the day. By 6pm, an additional 13,408 commuters travelled by metro trains compared to the same period the previous day.

The metro feeder buses too enjoyed an increased passenger patronage,” said a spokesperson. However, the Kochi Water Metro recorded less passengers than usual.

“A heavy rush of commuters was witnessed during the morning peak hours, especially from 6.30am to 7.30am and from 8am to 10am. We kept two additional cars for deployment, but managed with the existing fleet,” the official added.

The KMRL authorities, however, expect less passengers on Wednesday, when a nationwide general strike will be observed. “We will follow the schedule of holidays and the gap between services will be more than usual,” the spokesperson said.

The daily average ridership of Kochi Metro has inched closer to one lakh. Private buses remained off the road on Tuesday following a token strike indulged in by private buses operators. Their talks with the state transport commissioner on Monday failed after a series of demands, including the allocation of long distance permits (over 140kms), were rejected by the government.

The KSRTC operated additional services, but the same proved to be grossly inadequate as nearly 10,000 private buses remained off the roads. “The Ernakulam depot operated five additional services during the peak hours. Almost all buses witnessed higher revenue collection than usual,” a KSRTC official said.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed traffic blocks at key junctions like Edappally after an increased number of private vehicles and online cabs were on the road.

“I rode on my scooter till Vyttila Hub and then travelled to the work place by a KSRTC bus,” said Smitha N, a Maradu native and a health worker at Muvattupuzha Hospital.