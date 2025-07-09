Police launch ‘Udayam’ initiative to make Kochi drug-free

KOCHI: Amid rising concerns over drug menace affecting even children, the Kochi city police launched a comprehensive awareness initiative, ‘Udayam,’ aimed at creating a drug-free Kochi, on Tuesday.

The launch event held at Rajagiri School, Kalamassery, was inaugurated by Minister P Rajeeve. Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya presided over the function. In his inaugural address, the minister commended the city police for spearheading the anti-drug fight on behalf of the state government.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden delivered the keynote address, and district collector N S K Umesh administered the anti-drug pledge during the ceremony.

The event was attended by DCP Aswathy Jiji, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan, Rajagiri School director Rev Fr Paulose Kidangan CMI, excise deputy commissioner Sudheer T N, deputy director of education Subin, district mental health programme nodal officer Dr Daya Pascal, District social justice officer Sreeseeno Sevi, and Narcotics Cell ACP Abdul Salam K A, among others.