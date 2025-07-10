Kochi man found dead, kin allege bank loan pressure led to suicide

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man was found hanging at his residence in Kurumassery, near Angamaly, on Tuesday. The relatives of the deceased -- Madhu Mohanan, a driver by profession -- have alleged that pressure from bank loan recovery proceedings drove him to suicide, the police said.

Madhu had taken a housing loan of Rs 21 lakh from Kerala Bank but was struggling with repayments. As part of the attachment process, the bank authorities visited the property two days ago and began measuring the plot, said Santha Unnikrishnan, the councillor of Kurumassery East.

A friend of Madhu, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had shifted to the current location a few years ago from his ancestral home in the neighbouring ward.

Madhu had previously worked as a driver in West Asia, returning after constructing the house. In recent times, he had been living alone due to family issues, with two daughters staying with their mother.

“We knew he was facing financial difficulties, but none of us expected him to take such a drastic step,” the friend said.

An officer with the Chengamanad police station said Madhu’s brother has lodged a complaint alleging that the bank ignored a request for an extension and went ahead with the recovery process, which led to severe mental stress and ultimately his death.

“The preliminary findings indicate the deceased was under financial strain and had unresolved family issues. Further legal procedures, including registering a case, will be initiated after a detailed investigation,” the officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)