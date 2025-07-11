Repeated dolphin deaths along Kerala coast raise concern

KOCHI: The fishermen community has expressed concern over repeated incidents of beaching of dolphin carcasses along Kerala coast. The carcasses of five dolphins were found in the coastal areas of Alappuzha district during the second week of June. Meanwhile, the decomposed carcasses of two dolphins were found on Areekode coast of Thrissur last week.

According to Chalakudy Assistant Conservator of Forest, Venkitesh, the carcasses were in a decomposed state and were sent to the Kerala Veterinary University at Mannuthy for postmortem examination. Veterinary pathology assistant surgeon R Anupraj said samples of the internal organs of the dolphin have been sent to the forensic lab at Kakkanad for toxicology test.

“There is no report indicating chemical toxicity as the reason for the death of dolphins. The samples have been sent for toxicology test and we are waiting for the test report,” said Ernakulam Flying Squad DFO Veena Devi.

Fishermen alleged that the pollution caused by chemicals, including calcium carbide, from the containers of sunken ship MSC Elsa 3 have caused the death of dolphins, and the impact of the pollution should be studied.