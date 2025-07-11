Social media influencer,associate held in drug bust in Kochi

KOCHI: A social media influencer and her associate have been arrested with nearly 21 g of MDMA in Kochi. Rinsi Mumtaz, 32, a popular YouTuber from Chungam, Kozhikode, and Yasar Arafat, 34, of Kallayi, Kozhikode, were taken into custody by the city Dansaf (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) team near the Palachuvadu bridge in Vazhakkala, a squad member said.

Yasar operated the drug network while Rinsi used her social media presence as a cover to supply drugs to potential buyers, the officer said. The duo reportedly ran the operation from a rented flat in Palachuvadu, Kakkanad, registered in Rinsi’s name. The flat was frequented by visitors, believed to be clients.

In a separate operation, the squad arrested Mohammed Rafiq, 28, of Punalur, with around 3 g of MDMA and 27 g of ganja from the Mattummal in Cheranalloor.

The arrests were made as part of the D-Hunt operation, launched by Kerala police to crack down on narcotic abuse and trafficking, and the particular operation was carried out by the squad led by narcotic cell ACP K A Abdul Salam, under the supervision of Kochi police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.