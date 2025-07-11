Two new stadiums in Thrissur, Kannur for the new season of Super League

KOCHI: The much-anticipated wait of football fans in Thrissur and Kannur is over. The Super League is coming home to two new stadiums. With its successful stint in the premier edition, Super League Kerala is preparing for its second season to begin by the end of September this year. In this season, the League that has six teams competing in it, has added two new stadiums to level up the game.

In the first season, the league had only four stadiums - in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Teams like Thrissur Magic FC and Kannur Warriors FC had to share their home matches with stadiums in Kozhikode and Malappuram for each games.

In this season, Kannur Warriors FC will play at the Corporation Stadium, Kannur, and Thrissur Magic FC will use the IM Vijayan Stadium in Thrissur.

“It is important for each team in SLK to have a home stadium, mainly to connect more with their home fan base. In the previous season, fans from both these places had to travel all the way to nearby districts to cheer up their teams.

This was very inconvenient for both the team and the fans. That is why we have acquired home grounds for both the teams now, which will be developed by SLK to conduct matches this year,” said Mathew Joseph, director and CEO of Super League Kerala.

SLK will directly take the initiative to develop facilities like lights and ground in all the new stadiums prior to the upcoming season. Officials have planned to shift the base of Forca Kochi FC’s home ground as well.