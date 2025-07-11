Two techies nabbed with MDMA, LSD stamps in Kochi

KOCHI: Two IT professionals, including a woman, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday with narcotic substances, including MDMA and LSD stamps, in Kochi. Farida, 27, a native of Lakshadweep currently residing in Kangarappady, Ernakulam, and Shivajith Sivadasan, 24, of Muvattupuzha, were apprehended by inspector K P Pramod of the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad, Ernakulam. The team seized 4 grams of MDMA and 30 LSD stamps.

“The two were arrested from a lodge on Electronic Street, in Pallimukku, based on a tip-off. They bought the narcotics from online sources using cryptocurrency primarily for their own use and distribution within close circles,” an official with the Ernakulam excise circle said.

Preliminary investigations indicate previous drug purchases, though this is the first time they’ve been caught, he added.

Pramod said the duo were employed with a Bengaluru-based firm, for whom they were working remotely from Kochi. They first met while working for a company in Thiruvananthapuram. What began as a professional acquaintance eventually turned into a relationship, and they resigned that job to join the Bengaluru firm.“As per their statements, Farida and Shivajith first bought the narcotics for personal use, before starting to supply them within select circles,” Pramod said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the two were produced before court and remanded. “We are now investigating the source of the drugs, the extent of the involvement of cryptocurrency, and whether a larger network is linked to the operation,” a senior officer with the excise squad said.