Stop the toll! Demand for exemption at ‘work-in-progress’ NH stretches in Kerala

KOCHI: Taking cue from the Kerala High Court’s remark that toll collection cannot be justified without installing adequate travel facilities, local body representatives and motorists are demanding toll exemption at the ‘work-in-progress’ national highway stretches in and around Kochi. They charge that travellers and local residents continue to be affected for long periods with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) having “failed” to ensure either basic facilities or effective alternative measures.

The stretches in question are the 17.12-km Container Road (NH 966A) connecting Bolgatty with Kalamassery and the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66. While a Rs 100-crore project to give a major makeover to the accident-prone Container Road has entered the final stage, over 30% work on the six-lane elevated highway on the NH 66 stretch is pending. “The authorities continuing to levy toll is unfair as they have not carried out the promised infrastructure work on Container Road,” Mulavukad panchayat president V S Akbar told TNIE.

“Only half of the promised 5-km long service road (at Mulavukad side) has been laid till date. They are yet to build the section beyond the police station. They had also promised an underpass at the northern end, key to Mulavukad residents’ connectivity. Another assurance regarding a culvert at the police station area too hasn’t been met. We’ve been demanding these key infrastructure facilities since 2019.”

According to law, the toll can be collected only when all work is completed and the commuters enjoy free and smooth travel, Akbar pointed out. “Local residents too should get proper facilities for mobility. Here, neither of that is happening. While they have relaid the road and set up a toilet complex, the promised truck bays are yet to be provided. Also, while 1,106 streetlights have been installed, the same are yet to become functional,” he said.

The Container Road renovation, which has entered the final phase, has been ‘progressing’ for over a year now. Vehicles are still being diverted and motorists are able to use only a single-lane stretch, at least in three sections including the Mulavukad-Moolampilly section (nearly 3 km), resulting in traffic gridlock during peak hours.

“The authorities should provide exemption till the work, including that on arranging facilities for local residents, are over and the beneficiaries enjoy a seamless travel,” said M F Fahad, convener, NHAI Mulavukad Janakeeya Vikasana Samiti.