KSRTC's double-decker ‘Kochi tour’ ready, but unkept prime spot an eyesore

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch its much-anticipated open-top double-decker bus tour in Kochi on Tuesday, promising an exhilarating experience of the city’s coastal charm. However, a significant concern looms over one of the tour’s prime destinations – the CoPT Avenue Walkway, which lies in a state of neglect, potentially marring the unique appeal of the KSRTC’s new venture.

The 2.1-km-long walkway, developed by the Cochin Port Trust in 2020 between Thoppumpady Bridge and Kannangattu Bridge, was envisioned as a scenic backwater promenade. It quickly gained popularity, offering amenities like a park, open gym and toilet facilities, alongside stunning evening sky views.

However, the serene open space is now overgrown with vegetation, the park equipment covered in muddy water, and most of the e-toilets are non-functional. Stray dogs also pose a danger to visitors. With the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) set to commence daily evening trips, mirroring the successful ‘City Tour’ in Thiruvananthapuram, there’s a pressing demand for immediate maintenance of the walkway.

The double-decker bus is scheduled for a 15-minute halt at the walkway to allow visitors to take a stroll or enjoy food from nearby restaurants.

“The walkway and parks are so covered with overgrowths that one can’t tell if there are reptiles underneath,” voiced Annie Joseph, 56, a resident of Edakochi, who visited the park with her four grandchildren on Saturday. She also emphasised the need for posting security personnel in the remote area.

A senior BTC official acknowledged the walkway’s neglected state but claimed it wouldn’t critically impact the tour. “We mainly see the destination as a viewpoint for clicking pictures during the 15-minute halt. However, it will be great if the port authorities carry out the maintenance on a war footing,” the official said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will flag off the ‘City Tour’ at 5.30pm on Tuesday from the Ernakulam Boat Jetty stand. Authorities are considering two schedules, with a final decision expected after a few trial runs. Both proposed routes incorporate the CoPT Walkway, underscoring its intended prominence in the tour experience.