Traffic and potholes on Kaniyampuzha-Eroor road in Tripunithura trouble commuters

KOCHI: Traffic congestion and poor road conditions continue to haunt residents along the Kaniyampuzha-Eroor road stretch in Tripunithura. While the state government had sanctioned a Rs 10-crore renovation project, it remains on paper.

The Kaniyampuzha road that runs from Vyttila Mobility Hub to Eroor is a major shortcut that commuters use to access the Infopark, Kakkanad, and other regions to escape the city traffic. However, for the past few years, the road itself has become a reason for the traffic bottleneck in the region.

The road, under the Public Works Department, was built in 1994 and the renovation project initiated by the previous LDF government came to a standstill after the survey.

“The road is extremely narrow and a specific stretch of about 150m is difficult to traverse. Two vehicles cannot pass through the road without rubbing against each other,” said Kannan M S, a member of Kaniyampuzha Vikasana Samithi. “Almost all vehicles avoid the road due to the major inconvenience caused to the residents. Commuters unfamiliar with the road’s condition often get caught in hours-long traffic blocks in the area,” he said.

Adding to the woes, a drainage work under PWD has been stopped abruptly at a very narrow stretch on the road, leading to heavy waterlogging in the region during rain.

“The drainage that was built four years ago ends in the middle of the road. Now, wastewater puddles up in the road, making it impossible to walk on the road. It has also damaged the pathway further and bikers accidently falling into potholes under the water has become common now,” said councillor Shonima Naveen.

“We have been constantly pressing the authorities to take immediate action. However, they said that the amount allotted will not be enough for completing all the work here,” she said.