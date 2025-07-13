Two Brazilians held at Kochi airport for drug smuggling

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday night arrested two Brazilian nationals for attempting to smuggle drugs through the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery.

The accused, identified as Lucas and Bruna, allegedly swallowed drug-filled capsules upon spotting DRI officials at the airport. According to sources, the duo arrived on a flight from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI personnel were present at the airport to intercept them.

Upon noticing the officials approaching, the suspects ingested more than 50 capsules, suspected to contain cocaine. Initially, they told sleuths that it was their honeymoon trip. However, they later admitted to smuggling drugs.

They were immediately taken into custody, presented before a court, and then shifted to a hospital for medical procedures to retrieve the swallowed capsules.

DRI officials suspect the pair were drug couriers for a South America-based syndicate and had travelled from Brazil via Dubai. Investigators believe the consignment was likely intended for delivery in Mumbai or New Delhi. Following the completion of the medical process, DRI will move the court seeking custody of the accused for further interrogation.