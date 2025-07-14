22 carts to get kiosks in Mattancherry as street vendor rehab drive gains pace

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s street vendor rehabilitation drive – aimed at regulating vending activities and transforming the city’s streets – is moving into the next phase with additional kiosks set to be distributed among the vendors in Mattancherry.
As many as 22 carts designed and developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will be allotted to the vendors in the area. “The plan is to make street-vending organised and clean up the areas,” J Sanilmon, Kochi Corporation town planning standing committee chairman, said.
“The problem we now face is that retail shops and stalls are poorly organised. Also, there are many illegal street vendors. Allotting kiosks and organising the whole system will help manage street vending and improve the city’s design and appearance. The public too will benefit from this.” Illegal street vending poses several threats, including encroachment of public spaces, unhygienic conditions at stalls, overcrowding at tourist spots, and other safety hazards.
“In the second phase, we are distributing 22 kiosks to selected vendors with licences. We will expand the project to the other 67 street-vending zones and distribute more kiosks. The initiative has helped us control illegal street vending,” said Lipson P B, the city mission manager.
The drive was launched in association with the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, town vending committee and the Kudumbashree District Mission in June. As many as 59 kiosks were distributed to street vendors in Fort Kochi in the first phase.
“We prepared a by-law as illegal street vending posed a threat. We have also identified 69 vending zones and 2,300 street vendors. Only these vendors with a licence will be allowed to function within the corporation limits. Once the cart distribution is complete, it will be easier to enforce the regulations,” Sanilmon said.
The move comes as the Kerala High Court, in February, directed the corporation to regulate street-vending activities within its jurisdiction.
Expansion plans
Project will be expanded to other 67 street-vending zones
The move comes as the Kerala High Court directed the corporation to regulate street-vending activities within its jurisdiction
As many as 59 kiosks were distributed to street vendors in Fort Kochi in the first phase