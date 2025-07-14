22 carts to get kiosks in Mattancherry as street vendor rehab drive gains pace

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s street vendor rehabilitation drive – aimed at regulating vending activities and transforming the city’s streets – is moving into the next phase with additional kiosks set to be distributed among the vendors in Mattancherry.

As many as 22 carts designed and developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will be allotted to the vendors in the area. “The plan is to make street-vending organised and clean up the areas,” J Sanilmon, Kochi Corporation town planning standing committee chairman, said.

“The problem we now face is that retail shops and stalls are poorly organised. Also, there are many illegal street vendors. Allotting kiosks and organising the whole system will help manage street vending and improve the city’s design and appearance. The public too will benefit from this.” Illegal street vending poses several threats, including encroachment of public spaces, unhygienic conditions at stalls, overcrowding at tourist spots, and other safety hazards.