SWTD unable to resume long-haul boat service on Alappuzha-Kollam waterway

KOCHI: An unplanned, low-height bridge at Thrikkunnapuzha continues to cripple the Alappuzha-Kollam waterway, severely affecting the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which is unable to resume its popular long-haul service. The department is finding it hard to maintain its fleet in the Kollam region, forcing costly makeshift solutions and threatening the long-term health of the vessels.

The Alappuzha-Kollam waterway, a nearly 80-km-long stretch from the Vembanad lake to the Ashtamudi lake, was once a cherished eight-hour cruise for tourists and locals alike. The trip on a double-decker boat offered breathtaking views and was a significant revenue earner, generating an average of Rs 60,000 daily during peak season. However, this popular trip has been impassable since the reopening of the route after the pandemic, due to the new low-height structure at Thrikkunnapuzha.

What is worrying the authorities now is the delay in the construction of a new bridge with a height of 6.5m at the site as part of the National Waterway-3 (NW-3) project, which will replace the current temporary bridge, having only a height of 1.5m.

“The low bridge has forced us to stop our boat services. Furthermore, we are not even able to bring the vessels deployed at Kollam for repair work at our central boat yard in Alappuzha. We have written to the authorities concerned and the minister, but to no effect,” a senior SWTD official said.