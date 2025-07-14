Two youths nabbed with 46g of MDMA from Vazhakulam

KOCHI: In a major drug bust, two youths were arrested with 46g of MDMA in Vazhakulam on Sunday. The accused Muhammed Aslam, 25, of South Vazhakulam and Ajmal, 25, a resident of Perumbavoor were apprehended by the Ernakulam Rural district anti-narcotics special action force (DANSAF) in a joint operation with the Thadiyittaparambu police.

The accused persons were apprehended during a raid conducted at a house in Vazhakulam, after a tip-off received by District Police Chief P Hemalatha, said a police personnel with the Thadiyittaparambu police. The contraband, sourced from Bengaluru, was packaged in small sachets for sale, primarily targeting youth. The zip-lock covers used to pack the drugs were also seized from the house, while the drugs were found concealed in a specially designed compartment inside a cupboard at the house, the official added.

As per police records, Aslam is an accused in five narcotics cases and Ajmal has two previous narcotic-related cases registered against him.