Cusat to launch anti-drug campaign REVIVE 2025 on July 15

KOCHI: As part of observing World Youth Skills Day on Tuesday, the Department of Youth Welfare, National Service Scheme (NSS), and University Union of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) are jointly organising a large-scale anti-drug campaign, REVIVE 2025, under the theme ‘Drug Kills, Develop Skills’.

The initiative is supported by youth enterprises such as Alcor Cyberspace and IMAT Global, and focuses on skill development as a positive alternative to substance abuse among students and youth.

According to Dr M Junaid Bushiri, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT, the university has already taken effective steps to prevent drug use, especially in university campuses and hostels.

“Anti-drug committees have been formed in all departments, hostels, and at the university level. Measures are in place to ensure these committees function actively and consistently,” he said.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has emphasised the need for developing diverse skills to prevent drug abuse. The US National Institutes of Health has also published several studies highlighting the issue. Drawing inspiration from such global initiatives, CUSAT is hosting this extensive awareness programme.

The campaign will be officially inaugurated on Tuesday at 10 am at the CUSAT Seminar Complex by Hibi Eden, MP. Actors Shane Nigam, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Lalu Alex will engage in interactive sessions with students. A panel discussion will be held on the impact of drug use on youth, featuring Dr Alisha Sulaiman, Dr Priyanka, entrepreneurs Noorin Ayesha and Tasni Rafiq, among others. Dr Ananthu S and Akhil Marar will also deliver anti-drug messages.

The event will also feature a stand-up comedy show by Sabarish and a mentalism show by Arjun Satheesh.

As part of skill development workshops, sessions will be led by Babu Pallassery, Utpal Nayanar, and Vijay Chandrabose, covering topics such as cinema, digital marketing, information technology, and investment.