Fake cop dupes women of money, real police end his cheating spree

KOCHI: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Kasaragod for cheating multiple women of money by posing as a cop. The accused, identified as Sasidhara, a native of Bovikanam in Kasaragod, was nabbed following complaints lodged by several women in the Aluva region.

According to the police, Sasidhara had been moving around the Aluva area dressed in khaki pants and shoes, creating the impression that he was a police officer. “He introduced himself as Kiran, claiming to be an officer posted at the Aluva police station. He targeted middle-aged women who visited government offices and courts for various purposes and would collect their phone numbers,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.

After initiating contact through phone and social media platforms, Sasidhara developed a friendship with the women and then began asking them for money. “A woman from Chendamangalam, who had known him for over a year, transferred Rs 1.98 lakh to him.

Another woman, who became acquainted with him a few months ago, lost Rs 30,000 and a gold chain,” the officer added. When the victims later demanded their money back, Sasidhara allegedly refused and began threatening them. Following this, some of the women approached the police, prompting a detailed investigation.

The probe revealed that Sasidhara had duped several other women using the same modus operandi. “While more victims have been identified, they were unwilling to file complaints,” the officer said. Sasidhara, who moved to Ernakulam a few years ago in search of work, had told his family and acquaintances in Kasaragod that he was working in the film industry. After recording the arrest, he was released on bail.