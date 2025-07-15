Kochi woman injured in knife attack, friend arrested

KOCHI: A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was attacked with a knife by a close friend at her rented residence near the NGO Quarters in Thrikkakara on Sunday.

Police on Monday arrested Rashikesh, a native of Kakkanad, on charges of attempted culpable homicide.According to the police, the victim, a native of Malappuram district, is a student at an educational institution in Kakkanad.

However, trouble began after Rashikesh became agitated upon learning that a senior at the victim’s institution had recently visited her home. In a fit of rage, he went to her residence and a heated argument ensued. During the confrontation, he took out a knife and attempted to stab her.

Fortunately, the victim managed to block the attack with her hands, but sustained deep injuries to her arms in the process. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the commotion, prompting Rashikesh to flee the scene.

Based on her statement, the Thrikkakara police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.