A Kochi nook named after bell-bottoms and Jayan effect

It’s quite fascinating to discover how a quaint nook of Elamkunnapuzha village in Vypeen traces its name to a style of trousers once worn by Western sailors of yore. Yes, as the headline suggests, we are talking about bell-bottoms.

Fashion heritage columns note that bell-bottoms were initially worn by American and British navy men in the early 19th century, purely for functionality: the flared bottoms could easily be rolled up during work.

Decades later, by the 1960s and ’70s, they became a fashion statement — first as high fashion, and later popularised globally by the counterculture wave.