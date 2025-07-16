Inter-State robbery gang of three busted in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday apprehended a three-member inter-state robbery gang operating out of a truck in Panangad, Kochi. The suspects, who were being tracked as part of a covert operation, were intercepted based on a tip-off from Tamil Nadu Police.

The arrested persons are Saikul, 32, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan; Najeer, 33, from Mewat, Haryana and Sadam, 38, from Nuh, Haryana.

“We suspect they are part of a larger and well-organised robbery syndicate operating out of Haryana. A detailed probe is under way,” a police officer said.

Last year, a Rajasthan-based gang stole ATMs along with the cash in Thrissur and left the state in a truck. They were nabbed in an encounter later. Police are checking whether these gangs are connected to each other.