KSRTC’s open-top double-decker elevates tourism experience

KOCHI: Kochi’s tourism landscape just got an exhilarating new addition with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) rolling out its open-top double-decker bus service in the city.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve flagged off the service in a function held at the Ernakulam Boat Jetty on Tuesday evening. The daily evening trips, designed to offer unparalleled panoramic views of the city’s coastal front, promise to transform how visitors and locals alike experience the city’s breathtaking vistas.

The refurbished bus has 39 seats in the upper deck and 24 seats in the lower deck. Tickets have been priced at Rs 300 per person for the open-top upper deck, to soak in the picturesque coastal scenery of Kochi from an elevated perspective. At the same time, those travelling in the lower deck will be charged only Rs 150 per person.

“There will be only a single trip in a day. The ‘City Tour’ will start daily from the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand at 5pm and return to the stand by 8pm. The bus will ply 29km during the three-hour city tour,” said R Udayakumar, chief traffic officer of KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell.

The double-decker can also be rented out by tourists who arrive in groups or for small celebrations. “The bus can be booked for operation at any time other than the slot for the daily trips for Rs 15,300. Advance booking can be done either through the corporation’s online website or by contacting 9447223212."

As the double-decker cruises along key routes, passengers can enjoy and capture unforgettable moments of Kochi’s iconic landmarks, bustling streets, and serene backwater fronts. The unique initiative by KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell aims to replicate the success of similar ‘City Tour’ ventures in the state capital.

Service route

Ernakulam KSRTC Bus stand - Thevara - BOT Bridge - CoPT Avenue walkway (15 minutes halt there, before returning)

Subhash Park - Ernakulam Jetty - Marine Drive - High Court - Vallarpadam - Kalamukku (return) - MG Road - Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand