Meet Ajay John, who's coding clay to make art pieces

Ten years ago, Ajay John was knee-deep in the oil fields of Oman, sketching flowlines, marking weld paths, and mapping refinery layouts under the desert sun. The landscape was bare, the work precise. There were no trees in sight, let alone flowers.

Now, the 34-year-old spends his days moulding vases.

Some are tall and thin, others squat and wide. On the shelves of his modest home-turned-studio in Kochi, they sit quietly in various states of becoming. Half-dried, bisque-fired, or glazed and gleaming.

Ajay doesn’t speak of his shift from mechanical engineering to ceramics as a dramatic reinvention. There was no epiphany. “It just kept happening,” he tells TNIE. “Until one day, this became the only thing I wanted to do.”