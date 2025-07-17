Cochin airport mulls selective culling as bird, animal strikes rise; 231 hits reported since 2022

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport, which in 2024 was 15th among the top-twenty airports in terms of animal strikes in the country, plans to take up measures including ‘selective culling’ to control potential hazards.

This year alone, 32 incidents involving birds and other animals were reported at the airport.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the four years to May of 2025, the airport recorded a total of 231 bird and animal hits. Of these, 53 were posted in 2022. This increased to 90 in 2023, before dropping to 56 in 2024.

The data, released at the first meeting of the National Wildlife Hazard Management Committee (NWHMC) held recently at the DGCA headquarters in Delhi, reveals that around 2,000 bird and animal hits have been reported annually in the last two years across 20 major airports in the country.

At the meeting, held on June 26, airport officials presented innovative techniques used by other countries to reduce wildlife hazards, including robotic falcons, falconry, hunter dogs, long-range acoustic devices and also suggested integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in this field.