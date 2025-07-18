CMFRI’s fish breeding tech among top 5 innovations

KOCHI: The technology developed by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) for seed production of the giant trevally, a high-value marine fish, has been listed among the top five innovations in the country’s fisheries sector by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The technology was officially unveiled by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the 97th foundation day celebrations of ICAR in New Delhi. “The technology is designed to boost the production of the commercially important fish, contributing to the nation’s seafood security and blue economy”, said CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George.

Giant trevally is highly valued for its rapid growth rate and adaptability, making it an ideal candidate for mariculture. Its price ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 700 per kg. The species grows to the size of up to 500g in 5 months and around 1 kg in 8-month farming.