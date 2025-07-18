Commuters complain of ‘preference’ to Kerala govt officials on Ro-Ro vessels

KOCHI: The Vypeen-Fort Kochi Ferry Passengers Association has shot off a letter to the Kochi corporation, alleging that a “preferential” treatment is being meted out to government officials to get on Ro-Ro (Roll-On Roll Off) vessels in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen section during the morning and evening peak hours. Commuters have also highlighted the need for more vessels to better handle passenger influx, contradicting the ‘claim’ of the corporation before the High Court that only a smaller number of passengers use the facility.

“Government employees working in various departments are being extended preferential treatment. Those carrying ID cards are allowed to violate the queue and travel ticket-less, which results in the common people, who stand in a queue, waiting for long hours before they can hop on to the vessel,” the letter addressed to the corporation secretary read.

While stating that a heavy rush is being experienced round-the-clock, the association rued that ordinary passengers are affected by the “preferential treatment” as they often couldn’t catch the first Ro-Ro upon arrival at the boat jetty. “All commuters value time and need to reach their respective places of work on time.

Being in a government service doesn’t make one eligible for the ‘emergency service’. Many officials arrive in their private vehicles during the peak hours, and jump the queue.

The same is against the principles of equality and social justice as ensured in the Constitution. When we contacted the Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which is operating the Ro-Ro service, they said they are giving special treatment to the government employees as the same was approved by the corporation,” said Francis Chammany, president of the association.