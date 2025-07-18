ED notice to Press Club over Monson ‘links’

Commenting on the development, an ED official stated, “The notice was issued last week as part of the ongoing investigation against Monson under the PMLA. It is a routine step seeking expenditure details related to the Press Club’s 2020 family meet, for which Monson contributed funds.”

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Press Club also confirmed receiving the notice. “We received the ED notice but I couldn’t respond immediately due to health issues and hospitalisation. The event in question was held during the tenure of a previous committee,” said an office-bearer with the current executive committee of Ernakulam Press Club, who chose to remain anonymous.

He further clarified that the office staff, which has remains unchanged since 2020, has confirmed that no such transactions were made through the press club’s official bank account. “We have the complete bank transaction history and audited financial reports. As we have nothing to hide, we have directed the staff to gather all related documents. Further steps will be decided after an urgent meeting of the club’s executive committee,” he added.