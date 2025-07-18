ED notice to Press Club over Monson ‘links’

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to the Ernakulam Press Club, requesting the details of financial transactions related to a ‘family meet’ held in 2020, which was sponsored by Monson Mavunkal. In the notice dated July 11, 2025, addressed to the Press Club Secretary, the national agency has requested information on the source of funding for the event, along with the bank account numbers of the press club. The notice was issued in connection with its ongoing investigation against Monson and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In the notice, the agency also sought the info such as funds received by the press club till date from Monson and its utilisation, besides the total expense and the source of expenses of the family meet. The agency has marked the request as most urgent.
Commenting on the development, an ED official stated, “The notice was issued last week as part of the ongoing investigation against Monson under the PMLA. It is a routine step seeking expenditure details related to the Press Club’s 2020 family meet, for which Monson contributed funds.”
Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Press Club also confirmed receiving the notice. “We received the ED notice but I couldn’t respond immediately due to health issues and hospitalisation. The event in question was held during the tenure of a previous committee,” said an office-bearer with the current executive committee of Ernakulam Press Club, who chose to remain anonymous.
He further clarified that the office staff, which has remains unchanged since 2020, has confirmed that no such transactions were made through the press club’s official bank account. “We have the complete bank transaction history and audited financial reports. As we have nothing to hide, we have directed the staff to gather all related documents. Further steps will be decided after an urgent meeting of the club’s executive committee,” he added.