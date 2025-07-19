Kochi canal rejuvenation project gains momentum

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Friday said the canal rejuvenation programme started under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project is gaining momentum. The Rs 3,716 crore project includes revitalisation of six major canals in Kochi, inland transportation and tourism.

“The project aims to strengthen water transport systems, construct attractive landscaping and walkways along canal banks, improve water quality by removing accumulated waste in the canals, make water flow smooth, and protect the aquatic ecosystem,” Anilkumar said. The Rs 8.4-crore project prepared for the cleaning of Chilavannur canal is set to be launched, he said, adding that the plan for the beautification of the banks of the Chilavannur canal has been submitted for KIIFB approval.

“The plan is to create a walkway and beautiful public spaces along the banks. The stream flowing from the international stadium joins the Chilavannur stream. The Chettichira bridge on Subhash Chandra Bose Road is very narrow, and thus Rs 4.51 crore has been spent on its reconstruction,” he said.

The Kochi corporation and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have also decided to organise a meeting on the project. It will be attended by Industries Minister P Rajeeve and other people’s representatives.