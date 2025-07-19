Kochi man ends life after setting couple on fire

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly setting a couple who resides in the neighbouring house on fire at Vaduthala in Kochi on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as William, a resident of Golden Street near Lourdes Hospital. The victims, Christopher and his wife Mary, sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

According to police, Christopher’s condition is critical. The incident occurred around 8 pm when the couple was returning home on a scooter after attending church.

As they approached their residence, William, who was standing at the gate of his house, stopped them. He then allegedly poured petrol on the couple and set them ablaze.

A nearby resident helped extinguish the flames and rushed them to the hospital. Following the incident, William went inside his house and died by suicide. Police said there were disputes between William and Christopher over the boundary of their properties.