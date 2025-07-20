AC waiting room at Ernakulam KSRTC bus station ‘closed’

KOCHI: Commuters at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, long notorious for its waterlogging and unhygienic premises, are facing renewed discomfort as a recently inaugurated air-conditioned waiting room has been suddenly closed for the past week. While a notice cites an ‘AC Complaint,’ sources suggest the issue stems from power disruption due to renovation works and a shortage of staff, leaving passengers, particularly families, bewildered and inconvenienced.

Opened just three months ago, the AC waiting hall was a welcome addition to the often-unpleasant station environment. Built through sponsorship and inaugurated by KSRTC Managing Director Pramoj Shankar himself, it quickly became a comfortable and cool place for passengers to wait. Many commuters readily paid the fee of Rs 20 for an hour, valuing a hygienic space over the station’s often waterlogged and unsanitary general waiting areas. However, the relief was short-lived. The hall has been inaccessible for a week, with a cryptic ‘AC Complaint’ sign on its door, baffling users about how a new facility could develop issues so quickly. The closure has affected families with women and children, especially during the ongoing monsoon season when bus delays are common. Some frustrated commuters have lodged complaints with authorities, yet no immediate measures have been taken to reopen the facility.

“Some of the commuters demanded opening the waiting room without the air-conditioner. Families just want a clean place to wait, especially during the night,” a KSRTC official said on condition of anonymity. “With the monsoon progressing, the buses are often coming late, and commuters are forced to wait for some time.”

Sherin Elsa John, a passenger travelling to Bengaluru, voiced her frustration, “Several long-distance superclass buses depart from here in the evening and at night. But because of the low height of the flooring, floodwater easily seeps into the bus station building. We don’t mind spending Rs 20 to wait in the clean, hygienic waiting area built at a height on the southern side of the station. Don’t know what takes so long to fix a minor issue like an AC complaint.”