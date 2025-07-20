AC waiting room at Ernakulam KSRTC bus station ‘closed’

KOCHI: Commuters at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, long notorious for its waterlogging and unhygienic premises, are facing renewed discomfort as a recently inaugurated air-conditioned waiting room has been suddenly closed for the past week. While a notice cites an ‘AC Complaint,’ sources suggest the issue stems from power disruption due to renovation works and a shortage of staff, leaving passengers, particularly families, bewildered and inconvenienced.
Opened just three months ago, the AC waiting hall was a welcome addition to the often-unpleasant station environment. Built through sponsorship and inaugurated by KSRTC Managing Director Pramoj Shankar himself, it quickly became a comfortable and cool place for passengers to wait. Many commuters readily paid the fee of Rs 20 for an hour, valuing a hygienic space over the station’s often waterlogged and unsanitary general waiting areas. However, the relief was short-lived. The hall has been inaccessible for a week, with a cryptic ‘AC Complaint’ sign on its door, baffling users about how a new facility could develop issues so quickly. The closure has affected families with women and children, especially during the ongoing monsoon season when bus delays are common. Some frustrated commuters have lodged complaints with authorities, yet no immediate measures have been taken to reopen the facility.
“Some of the commuters demanded opening the waiting room without the air-conditioner. Families just want a clean place to wait, especially during the night,” a KSRTC official said on condition of anonymity. “With the monsoon progressing, the buses are often coming late, and commuters are forced to wait for some time.”
Sherin Elsa John, a passenger travelling to Bengaluru, voiced her frustration, “Several long-distance superclass buses depart from here in the evening and at night. But because of the low height of the flooring, floodwater easily seeps into the bus station building. We don’t mind spending Rs 20 to wait in the clean, hygienic waiting area built at a height on the southern side of the station. Don’t know what takes so long to fix a minor issue like an AC complaint.”
Meanwhile, sources within the KSRTC indicate that the problem isn’t a mere ‘AC complaint’ but rather the snapping of the power connection to the waiting hall as part of ongoing renovation works on the existing dilapidated building.
“They could have easily arranged alternative power connections from the other end,” the official said. Another reason cited is the shortage of security staff required to be deployed at the hall to collect fees and manage entries.
“No employee has been deputed for the job. Earlier, security personnel were entrusted with the task, but now there is a dearth of security staff,” the source added.
Despite the current setback, the AC waiting hall had been a success, witnessing a comparatively good demand with daily collections rising to Rs 5,000.
Primarily intended for women and family passengers, it levies a fee of Rs 20 per head for one hour and Rs 10 for each additional hour, with free access for children up to five years. A special covered portion is also available inside for breast-feeding women.
When contacted, T A Ubaid, who has just been relieved as the Ernakulam Assistant Transport Officer, promised to restore the power connection “within a couple of days.”