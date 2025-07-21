Kochi man held for stealing cash, mobile phone from store

KOCHI: A man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a supermarket near Chakkanattu temple on Shrampikkal road in Thoppumpady. The accused, Nisman Kabeer, 27, of Mattancherry, was arrested following a complaint filed by the supermarket owner. The investigation was based on scientific evidence, including call detail records and CCTV footage, said a person with the special investigation team.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Thursday. The accused, who entered the supermarket by breaking the shutter locks, stole Rs 7,500 in cash from two counters, and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000. He also looted chocolates and face creams of certain brands worth Rs 2,500. Additionally, the accused damaged a computer monitor using a knife, causing an estimated loss of Rs 4,500, bringing the total loss to Rs 26,500, the official said. The police said the accused even called the complainant after the theft and threatened to set the shop on fire if a case was filed.

In a separate incident, Ajay, 24, a resident of Balussery in Kozhikode, was arrested in connection with a theft at a bakery in Edathala. The theft occurred around 1 pm on Friday when Ajay allegedly opened the bakery’s front shutter—which had been temporarily closed for the lunch break—and stole cash from the box.