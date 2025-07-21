Vypeen Beach Corridor Project gets lease of life

KOCHI: The ambitious Vypeen Beach Corridor Project, envisioned in 2017, has received a new lease of life with the state government granting administrative sanction to the proposal, albeit in a watered-down version. Instead of the Rs 4-crore project that would have catalysed the development of Ernakulam district’s coastal stretch by connecting multiple beaches from Vypeen to Munambam, the new version enables infrastructure development at only three beaches.

Vypeen MLA’s office said the new project will bring tourism infrastructure at Cherai, Munambam and Kuzhuppilly beaches. “An amount of Rs 2.98 crore has been approved by the works committee and KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company) has prepared a detailed project report for the proposal,” an official with the MLA’s office told TNIE.

Sources pointed out that the project got delayed by eight years due to the objections raised by the Coastal Zone Management Authority. There was also the issue that these beaches are in sensitive places. The project in its original format would have seen the development of a coastal stretch, while enhancing tourism and fishing activities. The project included developing amenities, watchtowers, and kiosks, besides mangrove restoration and the potential construction of an oceanarium.

Now, with KEL submitting a revised plan for the project that adheres to CRZ norms and the number of beaches being brought down to three, where the security aspect doesn’t pose a hurdle, the tourists arriving at these spots will have a good time.

A tourism official said, under the project, plans have been made to construct parking facilities and benches and to upgrade restrooms. “There are also plans to set up cafes at these beaches. They will be operated under the policy of enabling the local community to earn a livelihood from tourism,” the official said.