Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Aluva, Chengamanad as cases surge despite high river levels

KOCHI: Police have intensified checks after numerous cases of illegal river sand mining were reported in the district.The enforcement agencies are surprised that illegal activity has increased even when the water level at Periyar and Chalakudy rivers is high.

On Tuesday, police busted two groups illegally extracting river sand from Aluva and Chengamanad. In the first incident near Mambrakkadavu, police seized a large quantity of river sand and arrested Kunnukara native Sumesh, while two others fled the scene. Police also recovered a lorry filled with river sand and equipment used for extraction.

Another raid was held at Society Junction near Mattupuram-Vedimara Road where the sand was extracted from Periyar river. Police arrested Neyyattinkara native Manoj and seized his lorry containing 100 cubic feet of river sand. This month alone, police have registered six cases in Aluva, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, and Aluva West police stations, and arrested eight persons.

“Usually, illegal sand mining occurs when the water level is low in the Periyar and Chalakudy rivers, especially during summer time. However, now some believe police checks are relaxed during the rainy season, so they are extracting sand illegally in large quantities. Even people from other districts are coming to the Aluva-Chengamanad area for such illegal extraction,” said an officer with Aluva police station.

Considering the frequent cases of illegal sand mining, police have decided to intensify checking at night. “We are also collecting information from local residents regarding mining activities near their premises. Road checks have been intensified to intercept vehicles transporting the extracted river sand,” the officer added.