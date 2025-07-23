SN Junction–Poothotta road widening revived after decade-long delay

KOCHI: A key project aimed at easing the traffic congestion in Tripunithura and its surrounding areas, which has languished in the backburner for nearly a decade, is finally set to become a reality.

The Rs 672-crore project to widen the 13-km SN Junction-Poothotta stretch into a four-lane road has been revived with the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) completing the crucial realignment process, paving the way for immediate land acquisition.

“Land acquisition for the SN Jn-Poothotta road widening will begin soon,” MLA K Babu told TNIE.

First included in the state budget in 2017, the delay in implementing the project has significantly worsened traffic woes in Tripunithura, a burgeoning residential hub on Kochi’s outskirts. Residents have long grappled with slow-moving traffic, particularly along this vital corridor that connects key residential areas to the city.

KRFB’s recent completion of the realignment process marks a major breakthrough. The step not only finalises land requirements but also incorporates vital enhancements to the original plan. As part of the renewed project, nine key junctions -- including Kizhakkekotta, Nadakkavu, Kannankulangara, Puthenkavu and Udayamperoor -- along the stretch will see development like the construction of bell-mouths, promising smoother traffic flow and reduced bottlenecks. Additionally, 12 new bus bays will be constructed, providing designated stops that prevent buses from obstructing traffic, thereby improving overall road safety and public transport efficiency.

“We’ve submitted the revised alignment and also the request for 11 (1) notification, the crucial step for land acquisition, to the district collector. After this, the 19 (1) notification will have to be issued when the compensation amount for land owners will be determined,” a senior KRFB official said.

Post realignment, the total land to be acquired for the project has risen to 13.12 hectares from the earlier 12.62 hectares. Acquisition often represents the most challenging and time-consuming aspect of infrastructure projects in densely populated areas. The official, however, promised quick implementation.