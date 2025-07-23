VACB questions ED officer Shekhar Kumar in Kochi bribery case linked to Rs 2 crore demand

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday interrogated an Enforcement Directorate (ED) assistant director as part of a probe into a bribery case in Kochi. VACB Kochi unit questioned ED assistant director Shekhar Kumar from morning to evening.

Shekhar was questioned as part of the probe based on the complaint of a Kollam native who alleged that the ED officer demanded Rs 2 crore bribe to settle a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) initiated against him. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Shekhar in the case. After the court granted the anticipatory bail, VACB issued a summons to Shekhar to appear for the interrogation.

Shekhar, accompanied by a lawyer, turned up at the VACB office in Kathrikadavu at around 10.30am. During the interrogation, he denied demanding a bribe from the businessman. He also denied knowing two other accused persons -- Wilson Varghese and Mukesh Kumar, who were earlier arrested in the case. VACB sources said the Shekhar’s interrogation would continue in the coming days.

The complainant in the case was summoned by ED last year as part of a probe into irregularities in export and import of cashews from African countries. The complainant alleged that he was threatened by the ED officer that he and his family members would be put in jail.

Later, the second accused, Wilson, approached the complainant claiming that he knew the ED officer well and the case can be settled by paying Rs 2 crore as bribe. The complainant was also shown various ED probe documents to gain his confidence. Wilson was caught accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe.

Further probe led the VACB to register a case against Shekhar in May this year.