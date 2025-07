KOCHI: A 29-year-old youth was sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, Sharath, a resident of Devaswom Padam in Varapuzha was charged under Pocso Act.

The accused came into contact with the survivor through a social media platform. Later he sexually exploited the minor. The court directed that the fine amount should be given to the survivor.