Traffic regulations in Aluva for Karkidaka Vavu Bali

KOCHI: In connection with the Karkidaka Vavu Bali rituals on Thursday, the Ernakulam rural police have implemented special traffic arrangements in Aluva.
As part of this, vehicles heading to Aluva Manappuram can take the route via Seminaripadi Road or Paravur Junction–Manappuram Road, and return traffic from Manappuram will be allowed only through Paravur Junction Road.
Other traffic arrangements
No two-wheelers or other vehicles will be allowed from Thottakkattukara to Manappuram via Manappuram Road.
One-way traffic will be enforced at the narrow Y-junction on Paravur Junction–Manappuram Road.
Vehicles exiting from the Manappuram parking ground must turn left at the transformer junction and proceed via GCDA Road to rejoin Paravur Junction Road.
From Thursday early morning, only two-wheelers will be allowed from Pump Junction to Bank Junction.
Parking for cars and other vehicles will be allowed, along the side of Pankajam Road, along Civil Station Road, at the Goods Shed Ground, and on the grounds of Jeevas School and Sree Sankara School.
Entry to these parking areas must be from Grant Junction.
Vehicles arriving from Ernakulam, North Paravur, and Angamaly on NH for the Vavubali rituals must park at the driving school grounds near Paravur Junction and Seminaripadi.