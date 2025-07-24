Traffic regulations in Aluva for Karkidaka Vavu Bali

KOCHI: In connection with the Karkidaka Vavu Bali rituals on Thursday, the Ernakulam rural police have implemented special traffic arrangements in Aluva.

As part of this, vehicles heading to Aluva Manappuram can take the route via Seminaripadi Road or Paravur Junction–Manappuram Road, and return traffic from Manappuram will be allowed only through Paravur Junction Road.

Other traffic arrangements