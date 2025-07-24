VS’ will and intervention made Vyttila Mobility Hub a reality despite hurdles

KOCHI: Vyttila Mobility Hub, the intermodal transport facility that has significantly reshaped urban commuting in Kochi, owes much of its existence to the political will and intervention of former CM V S Achuthanandan. His crucial role in streamlining the project during his tenure (2006-2011) was instrumental in transforming a long-held vision into a tangible reality.

“The project met many hurdles and was thought to be a non-starter at the time of conception. But it finally became a reality due to the determined intervention of VS,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

Initially the land, where the hub is currently located, was meant to set up a coconut produce factory. Characterised by congested roads, rising accidents, slow-moving traffic and vehicular pollution, Kochi’s transport system was in doldrums. A main contributing factor was the passage of a number of long-distance buses through the city. The same called for the setting up of a mobility hub at a strategic location near NH 47, especially to cater to the long-distance buses.

Turning a marshy land into ‘Gateway of Kerala’.

It was the then collector M Beena who set the ball rolling, entrusting the preparation of the feasibility study to the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

“It was proposed to set up the hub on 25 acres under the possession of the agriculture department. But the latter was not ready to part with the land. The concept was briefed to Achuthanandan through minister S Sarma. We mentioned then itself that besides road transport, other modes such as boat, metro and railways could be integrated and that a person can easily travel to anywhere in the state from the hub. Sensing the importance of the project, the CM backed the project to the core, and thus the hub became a reality. But even now, only 20 per cent of the project report has been implemented,” said D Dhanuraj, founder chairman of CPPR.

“It was VS’ personal emphasis and firm leadership that provided the much-needed impetus. His government played a vital role in expediting the consolidation of the vast land parcel required for the hub and ensuring that financial allocations were streamlined,” AnilKumar pointed out.

The foundation stone for the Mobility Hub was laid by Achuthanandan on June 7, 2010. The construction of the first phase started in December 2010 and the facility was opened on February 26, 2011.